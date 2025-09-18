Delhi Unveils Comprehensive Drainage Master Plan Amidst Urban Growth

The Delhi government is set to reveal a new drainage master plan designed to tackle the capital's challenges brought about by rapid urbanisation. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, will unveil the comprehensive plan this Friday, highlighting its role in meeting current and future drainage demands.

Originally crafted in 1976, the outdated drainage plan no longer meets the needs of Delhi's burgeoning population, which has swelled since its inception. Officials point out that the increased built-up area contributes to drainage overflow, prompting the need for this new initiative. The revised plan includes forming an interdepartmental committee comprising officers from numerous civic bodies to address this multifaceted issue.

The plan, spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other key officials, proposes the integration of existing drains, water bodies, and green spaces. Consultants have divided the city into three distinct drainage basins and aim to double the current system's capacity, capable now of handling 50 mm of rainwater per day.