Powerful Quake Rocks Indonesia's West Papua

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Papua on Friday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences. It occurred at a depth of 10 km, causing significant concern for the region's safety and infrastructure due to its potential impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:05 IST
A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's West Papua region, according to data from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor, which occurred on Friday, was detected at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, approximately 6.21 miles beneath the earth's surface.

This seismic event has raised alarms regarding the safety and infrastructure of the affected region, necessitating prompt assessment and response efforts.

