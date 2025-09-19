Powerful Quake Rocks Indonesia's West Papua

A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's West Papua region, according to data from the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor, which occurred on Friday, was detected at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, approximately 6.21 miles beneath the earth's surface.

This seismic event has raised alarms regarding the safety and infrastructure of the affected region, necessitating prompt assessment and response efforts.

