Chimps, Dinosaurs, and Spacecraft Surprises: A Science News Extravaganza

The latest science news highlights wild chimpanzees consuming alcohol via fermenting fruit, the discovery of a dolphin-like fossil in Peru, insights into Cretaceous insects from Ecuador's amber, and NASA's upcoming cargo delivery to the ISS following a software issue. These events showcase intriguing scientific revelations and advancements.

Updated: 19-09-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent studies reveal that wild chimpanzees in Africa consume alcohol unknowingly through naturally fermenting fruit, equating to two human cocktails daily. This finding opens new doors to understanding primate diets and behaviors.

In Peru, paleontologists uncovered a dolphin-like fossil estimated to be 10 million years old, providing valuable insights into the marine history of the region, once part of the Pacific Ocean.

Fossils within amber from Ecuador's Amazon region unveil a bustling Cretaceous ecosystem, highlighting ancient insects alive during the dinosaur era. Meanwhile, NASA's Cygnus XL spacecraft, after resolving software setbacks, is scheduled to deliver 11,000 pounds of cargo to the ISS.

