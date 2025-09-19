Tragedy Strikes Kuntari Lagaphali: A Village Devastated by Landslide

A tragic landslide in Kuntari Lagaphali village led to an emotional discovery as rescue teams unearthed the bodies of Kanta Devi and her two sons. The mother was found clutching her children, showcasing a heartbreaking final attempt to save her family.

The devastating event left the village in mourning, with survivors returning to the wreckage in search of relatives. Meanwhile, Kanta Devi's husband, Kunwar Singh, was miraculously rescued alive, left to face an empty home.

The catastrophe reignited conversations about the impact of unplanned development. Local resident Avtar Singh Gusai criticized the inadequate management of debris from nearby road construction, blaming it for enhancing the flood's destructive power in their vulnerable area.

