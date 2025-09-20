Daring Rescue: 18 Wild Boars Saved from 70-Foot Well

In a dramatic rescue mission, Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to save 18 wild boars after they fell into a 70-foot well in Anthiyur's Michael Palayam forest area, officials announced.

Efforts were launched swiftly when reports emerged on Friday, alerting the team about the animals trapped in a well on a private property owned by one Muthuraman. Rescue workers reached the location and embarked on a challenging two-hour operation to ensure the boars' safety.

Once the animals were retrieved, forest officials joined the rescue team to release the boars back into their natural habitat, ensuring their well-being in the forests near Anthiyur, the officials confirmed.

