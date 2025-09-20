Left Menu

Daring Rescue: 18 Wild Boars Saved from 70-Foot Well

Fire and Rescue Services personnel successfully saved 18 wild boars that fell into a 70-foot-deep well in the Michael Palayam forest area near Anthiyur. The dramatic rescue operation took over two hours, after which the animals were safely released back into the forest with help from forest officials.

Erode | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:09 IST
In a dramatic rescue mission, Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to save 18 wild boars after they fell into a 70-foot well in Anthiyur's Michael Palayam forest area, officials announced.

Efforts were launched swiftly when reports emerged on Friday, alerting the team about the animals trapped in a well on a private property owned by one Muthuraman. Rescue workers reached the location and embarked on a challenging two-hour operation to ensure the boars' safety.

Once the animals were retrieved, forest officials joined the rescue team to release the boars back into their natural habitat, ensuring their well-being in the forests near Anthiyur, the officials confirmed.

