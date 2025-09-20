Karnataka CM's Road Repair Ultimatum: A Race Against Potholes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has laid down a strict one-month deadline for civic officials to complete road repair works in the state capital.

He emphasized the importance of accountability, warning that Chief Engineers will face consequences if the deadline is not met. Addressing the media after discussions with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Greater Bengaluru Authority officials, Siddaramaiah announced a budget allocation of Rs 750 crore for the mammoth task of road repairs. Official reports reveal that while 6,000 potholes have been addressed, an additional 8,000 remain.

The urgency is underscored by recent comments from BlackBuck CEO, Rajesh Yabaji, and warnings from the Peenya Industries Association, both highlighting the threat of businesses relocating due to poor infrastructure. The CM affirmed his commitment to the project by scheduling follow-up meetings and promising stringent action against any lapses in quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)