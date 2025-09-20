Left Menu

Karnataka CM's Road Repair Ultimatum: A Race Against Potholes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set a one-month deadline for city officials to repair roads. With Rs 750 crore allocated, he emphasized accountability and quality. Alarm over road conditions has also been raised by business leaders, threatening relocations due to infrastructure issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:55 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has laid down a strict one-month deadline for civic officials to complete road repair works in the state capital.

He emphasized the importance of accountability, warning that Chief Engineers will face consequences if the deadline is not met. Addressing the media after discussions with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Greater Bengaluru Authority officials, Siddaramaiah announced a budget allocation of Rs 750 crore for the mammoth task of road repairs. Official reports reveal that while 6,000 potholes have been addressed, an additional 8,000 remain.

The urgency is underscored by recent comments from BlackBuck CEO, Rajesh Yabaji, and warnings from the Peenya Industries Association, both highlighting the threat of businesses relocating due to poor infrastructure. The CM affirmed his commitment to the project by scheduling follow-up meetings and promising stringent action against any lapses in quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

