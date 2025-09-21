Earthquake Jolts Meghalaya and Bangladesh Border

An earthquake of magnitude 4 shook the region along the border of Meghalaya, India, and Bangladesh on Sunday, according to local officials.

Occurring at 11:49 AM Indian time, the seismic tremor was centered near the India-Bangladesh border, leading residents in both regions to feel the earth's movement.

Authorities confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Meghalaya, though assessments are ongoing to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)