Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Elephant Calf Found Dead Near River
An elephant calf was discovered dead near the Hasdeo river in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. Forest officials found the week-old carcass during a patrol. Preliminary investigations suggest drowning, but an autopsy will confirm the cause. The incident highlights ongoing human-elephant conflicts in northern Chhattisgarh.
In a tragic discovery, a week-old elephant calf was found dead near the banks of the Hasdeo river in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, according to forest officials.
The carcass, discovered during routine patrols by forest rangers on Saturday, was located amid bushes in Korbi village under the Kendai forest range. Initial assessments suggest that the calf drowned and the waters carried it downstream.
The exact cause of death will be determined following an autopsy. Meanwhile, concerns about human-elephant conflicts continue to loom, with Chhattisgarh reporting around 90 elephant deaths in the past six years due to various reasons, including electrocution and disease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
