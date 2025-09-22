Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa Threatens Asia: Massive Disruptions Ahead

The Philippines halted work and education activities as Super Typhoon Ragasa approached northern Luzon. The storm poised severe threats with potential landfall on Babuyan Islands and heavy rain anticipated along the coastlines of Taiwan and southern China. Authorities brace for widespread disruptions and power outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 22-09-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 07:33 IST
Super Typhoon Ragasa Threatens Asia: Massive Disruptions Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

As Super Typhoon Ragasa edged closer to northern Luzon, the Philippines took precautionary measures by suspending work and classes across Metro Manila and major parts of the country on Monday. With destructive winds and torrential rain on the horizon, state weather officials issued the highest typhoon alert for the Babuyan Islands, prompting an evacuation of residents from vulnerable, low-lying coastal areas.

Ragasa, packing maximum sustained winds of 205 kph (127 mph) and gusts reaching up to 250 kph, was expected to either make direct landfall or skirt past the Babuyan Islands around midday. While Taiwan is unlikely to take a direct hit, its eastern coast is bracing for intense rainfall from the typhoon's outer bands, leading to land and sea warnings and flight cancellations in eastern cities like Taitung and Hualien.

The storm's trajectory indicates a collision course with Hong Kong as it advances toward China's southern coastline. Anticipating a powerful impact, the financial hub prepares for possible airport closures, according to Bloomberg News. Philippine authorities alerted the public to potential power outages, landslides, and perilous sea conditions, resulting in cancelled flights and halted ferry services across the region.

TRENDING

1
Framatome Expands Nuclear Footprint in India

Framatome Expands Nuclear Footprint in India

 India
2
India's Exports to U.S. Face Deepening Slump Amid Tariff Surge

India's Exports to U.S. Face Deepening Slump Amid Tariff Surge

 India
3
Bombay HC Recusal Sparks Debate Over Maratha Reservation

Bombay HC Recusal Sparks Debate Over Maratha Reservation

 India
4
IKS: Smooth Sailing Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

IKS: Smooth Sailing Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025