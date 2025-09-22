Super Typhoon Ragasa Threatens Asia: Massive Disruptions Ahead

As Super Typhoon Ragasa edged closer to northern Luzon, the Philippines took precautionary measures by suspending work and classes across Metro Manila and major parts of the country on Monday. With destructive winds and torrential rain on the horizon, state weather officials issued the highest typhoon alert for the Babuyan Islands, prompting an evacuation of residents from vulnerable, low-lying coastal areas.

Ragasa, packing maximum sustained winds of 205 kph (127 mph) and gusts reaching up to 250 kph, was expected to either make direct landfall or skirt past the Babuyan Islands around midday. While Taiwan is unlikely to take a direct hit, its eastern coast is bracing for intense rainfall from the typhoon's outer bands, leading to land and sea warnings and flight cancellations in eastern cities like Taitung and Hualien.

The storm's trajectory indicates a collision course with Hong Kong as it advances toward China's southern coastline. Anticipating a powerful impact, the financial hub prepares for possible airport closures, according to Bloomberg News. Philippine authorities alerted the public to potential power outages, landslides, and perilous sea conditions, resulting in cancelled flights and halted ferry services across the region.