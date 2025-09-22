Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Villager Killed by Elephant in Jharkhand

A 32-year-old man from Jharkhand's Parhaiya tribal group died due to an elephant trampling. He was part of a group that encountered a herd while returning from market. Despite efforts to escape, the victim, Ramesh Parhaiya, was killed. His family was given interim compensation.

Updated: 22-09-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man from the Parhaiya particularly vulnerable tribal group in Jharkhand tragically lost his life after being trampled by a wild elephant. The incident occurred when he and other villagers crossed Banajang forest heading home from a market visit.

The unfortunate event unfolded as a herd of elephants pursued the group, and while most fled successfully, 32-year-old Ramesh Parhaiya was unable to escape the attack. As per Meral circle officer Yashwant Nayak, he succumbed to the fatal injuries inflicted by one of the elephants.

Forest officer Niraj Mehta advised on the protocol to follow when chased by elephants—running downhill as they struggle to maintain balance. In the aftermath, the victim's family received Rs 1 lakh as early compensation, with the remainder promised soon. The body was sent for post-mortem examination at Garhwa Sadar Hospital.

