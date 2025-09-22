Jammu and Kashmir Strives for Swift Flood Relief and Recovery
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir calls for rapid assessment of flood damage to propose a comprehensive restoration package to the central government. The recent floods have caused significant damage to infrastructure and private properties. Efforts are underway to restore livelihoods and infrastructure promptly.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged government departments to expedite the assessment of flood damage, aiming for a quick submission of a comprehensive restoration proposal to the central government. This directive was given at a recent high-level meeting reviewing relief measures.
Recent heavy rains in the region have triggered flash floods, leading to landslides, traffic disruptions, and significant infrastructure damage, including 330 bridges and 1,500 km of roads. Private properties such as homes and fields have also suffered considerable losses.
Chief Minister Abdullah emphasized the need for a swift recovery process and called on all departments to finalize their damage assessments promptly. He reassured that with central government support, a large-scale restoration of infrastructure and livelihoods will commence swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- flood
- relief
- recovery
- restoration
- damage
- infrastructure
- proposal
- Omar Abdullah
ALSO READ
Landslides Thwart Restorations at Kalinga Ghat
Congress neglected Arunachal as it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats, which caused lot of damage and left state behind in development: PM.
Swift Recovery Efforts Amidst Devastating Jammu and Kashmir Floods
Detained MLA Urges Action on Flood Damage
Karachi's Waterways Under Siege: Call for Urgent Restoration Amid Climate Crisis