Jammu and Kashmir Strives for Swift Flood Relief and Recovery

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged government departments to expedite the assessment of flood damage, aiming for a quick submission of a comprehensive restoration proposal to the central government. This directive was given at a recent high-level meeting reviewing relief measures.

Recent heavy rains in the region have triggered flash floods, leading to landslides, traffic disruptions, and significant infrastructure damage, including 330 bridges and 1,500 km of roads. Private properties such as homes and fields have also suffered considerable losses.

Chief Minister Abdullah emphasized the need for a swift recovery process and called on all departments to finalize their damage assessments promptly. He reassured that with central government support, a large-scale restoration of infrastructure and livelihoods will commence swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)