Daring Rescue: Villagers Save Man from Swollen River Amidst Maharashtra Deluge
A group of villagers in Maharashtra's Beed district heroically rescued a mentally challenged man from a swollen river during heavy rainfall. The incident highlights the severe weather's impact, disrupting connectivity in the region's villages and prompting road closures. The rescued man is receiving treatment at a local health facility.
Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Beed district, local villagers heroically rescued a mentally challenged man from a dangerously swollen river, authorities confirmed on Monday.
The dramatic rescue unfolded in Takalsingh village, Ashti tehsil, where the man was swept away by floodwaters. A group of five young villagers bravely tied ropes around their waists and entered the flood to save him.
Ongoing rainfall continues to wreak havoc, cutting off villages and prompting road closures due to rising water levels. Local authorities have issued warnings as rivers and streams surge, with the rescued man currently receiving treatment at the local health center.
