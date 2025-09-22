Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Villagers Save Man from Swollen River Amidst Maharashtra Deluge

A group of villagers in Maharashtra's Beed district heroically rescued a mentally challenged man from a swollen river during heavy rainfall. The incident highlights the severe weather's impact, disrupting connectivity in the region's villages and prompting road closures. The rescued man is receiving treatment at a local health facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:54 IST
Daring Rescue: Villagers Save Man from Swollen River Amidst Maharashtra Deluge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Beed district, local villagers heroically rescued a mentally challenged man from a dangerously swollen river, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The dramatic rescue unfolded in Takalsingh village, Ashti tehsil, where the man was swept away by floodwaters. A group of five young villagers bravely tied ropes around their waists and entered the flood to save him.

Ongoing rainfall continues to wreak havoc, cutting off villages and prompting road closures due to rising water levels. Local authorities have issued warnings as rivers and streams surge, with the rescued man currently receiving treatment at the local health center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

 Global
2
India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

 India
3
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

 Global
4
Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025