Tragedy in Indore: Building Collapse Claims Life Amid Rescue Efforts

Indore faced tragedy as a three-storey building collapse resulted in the death of a young woman named Alifa and injured eleven others, officials confirmed.

Amid intense rescue efforts, authorities fear more victims remain trapped under the structure, which collapsed following heavy rains. The collapsed building also damaged a neighboring structure, and efforts to restore safety continue.

In response to the incident, the city has cut electricity in the affected area to facilitate rescue operations. The incident has raised concerns about building safety and urban planning, prompting immediate attention from the local government.

(With inputs from agencies.)