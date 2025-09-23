Super Typhoon Ragasa Sparks Chaos Across Southern China and the Philippines

Southern China and the Philippines are in disarray after Super Typhoon Ragasa unleashed havoc across the regions. The storm, one of the year's most powerful, has resulted in multiple fatalities, injuring several others in Taiwan and displacing thousands in the Philippines.

Chinese cities like Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Macao are preparing for Ragasa's impact with widespread closures of businesses and schools. Local residents brace for intense winds and flooding, reminiscent of previous typhoons Mangkhut and Hato, which led to significant economic losses. Authorities urge vigilance as water levels are expected to rise dramatically.

In the Philippines, authorities report at least three deaths and numerous evacuations. The typhoon's path has created hazardous conditions, mandating the closure of schools, government offices, and the cancellation of domestic flights. The international community watches as these affected regions manage the aftermath and prepare for potential further devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)