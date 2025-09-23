Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa Sparks Chaos Across Southern China and the Philippines

Southern Chinese cities and the Philippines face turmoil as Super Typhoon Ragasa strikes, causing fatalities, evacuations, and widespread disruption. Hong Kong braces for impact, issuing severe storm warnings. Businesses and schools close while flights are canceled. The massive storm underscores the ongoing challenges of natural disasters in volatile regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-09-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 09:13 IST
Super Typhoon Ragasa Sparks Chaos Across Southern China and the Philippines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southern China and the Philippines are in disarray after Super Typhoon Ragasa unleashed havoc across the regions. The storm, one of the year's most powerful, has resulted in multiple fatalities, injuring several others in Taiwan and displacing thousands in the Philippines.

Chinese cities like Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Macao are preparing for Ragasa's impact with widespread closures of businesses and schools. Local residents brace for intense winds and flooding, reminiscent of previous typhoons Mangkhut and Hato, which led to significant economic losses. Authorities urge vigilance as water levels are expected to rise dramatically.

In the Philippines, authorities report at least three deaths and numerous evacuations. The typhoon's path has created hazardous conditions, mandating the closure of schools, government offices, and the cancellation of domestic flights. The international community watches as these affected regions manage the aftermath and prepare for potential further devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

 Global
2
Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

 India
3
Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025