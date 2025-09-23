Kolkata in Chaos: Heavy Rainfall Causes Citywide Disruption and Tragedy
Heavy overnight rainfall in Kolkata has caused widespread chaos, leading to three electrocution deaths. The deluge resulted in severe waterlogging that disrupted public transport, including Metro and train services, affected daily life, and forced schools to close as the city prepares for more rainfall.
In Kolkata, torrential overnight rain has wreaked havoc, claiming three lives due to electrocution, officials reported. The city experienced widespread waterlogging, bringing traffic, public transport, and daily activities to a standstill on Tuesday.
Severe flooding affected many arterial roads and residential complexes, while train and Metro services faced significant disruptions due to inundated tracks. Key intersections like Park Circus and Gariahat were submerged, leading to extensive traffic snarls.
Schools declared holidays amid the chaos, and office-goers struggled to reach destinations. The India Meteorological Department predicts more rainfall in south Bengal, with another low-pressure area expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
