Sri Lanka and EU Join Forces for Biodiversity Conservation
Sri Lanka has partnered with the EU to enhance its sustainable economic recovery through biodiversity conservation and better solid waste management, focusing on ecosystem restoration and sustainable land practices.
Sri Lanka has announced a partnership with the European Union aimed at bolstering sustainable economic recovery through initiatives focused on biodiversity conservation and improved solid waste management.
The Finance Ministry outlined the initiative in a press release, highlighting efforts to restore degraded ecosystems, implement conservation strategies, and encourage sustainable land use.
EU Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Carmen Moreno, emphasized the importance of biodiversity, stating that the project aims to enhance its protection by improving waste management strategies.
