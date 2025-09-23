Kolkata Deluge: Unprecedented Rainfall Paralyzes City
A historic deluge in Kolkata resulted in at least 10 fatalities, nine from electrocution, as intense rainfall disrupted transportation and education, and led to advanced Puja holidays. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attributed the crisis to inadequate dredging and power utility lapses amid ongoing recovery efforts.
The city of Kolkata is grappling with one of its most severe weather events in decades, as an overnight deluge claimed 10 lives and inundated the city. Nine of the fatalities occurred due to electrocution.
The torrential downpour, measuring 251.4 mm in less than 24 hours, has disrupted state-run educational institutions, halted metro services, and crippled air travel. These extreme weather conditions coincide with preparations for Durga Puja, prompting the government to advance holiday schedules.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee labeled the situation 'unprecedented' and criticized the lack of dredging at the Farakka barrage. Banerjee insists on accountability from private power utility CESC for failing to modernize infrastructure, thus contributing to the tragic electrocutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
