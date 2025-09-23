Nitish Kumar Propels Bihar Forward with Rs 1,826 Crore Project Launch
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid foundations for projects worth over Rs 1,826 crore in West and East Champaran. The projects include infrastructural developments and eco tourism upliftment, involving senior officials. This initiative is expected to significantly improve the state's infrastructure and development landscape.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, propelled the state's development with the launch of projects exceeding Rs 1,826 crore across West and East Champaran districts.
In Valmikinagar, West Champaran, Kumar inaugurated 237 projects valued at Rs 197.36 crore, laid foundation stones for 114 others worth Rs 586.67 crore, alongside six significant projects totaling Rs 414.83 crore. Among these initiatives is the Lavkush Eco Tourism Park, marking a notable improvement in regional tourism facilities.
Later, in East Champaran's Semra locality, Kumar unveiled 311 initiatives worth Rs 627.79 crore. Comprehensive development is aimed through the execution of diverse infrastructural projects, underlining the state's commitment to progress.
