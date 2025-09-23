Tata Chemicals and TERI Forge Pathway to Sustainable Biochemicals

Tata Chemicals Limited, in partnership with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), announced the launch of the TERI Centre of Excellence on Biochemicals. The Centre's mission is to develop innovative, cost-effective technologies for biochemicals from renewable feedstocks, marking a significant shift in India's chemical industry towards sustainability.

The newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence aims to explore biotechnology solutions that will drive future advancements in the sector. R Mukundan, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Chemicals, stated that this facility will be key to India leading the global transition to green chemistry by fostering cutting-edge research and scalable technologies.

Initially, the Centre will focus on the affordable, demonstration-scale production of 2,3-Butanediol, a versatile chemical used across various industries. TERI's Director General, Dr. Vibha Dhawan, highlighted that the Centre is poised to become a biomanufacturing hub, bridging the gap between laboratory innovation and commercial production, in line with the Indian government's Bio-E ³ policy.

