Left Menu

Tata Chemicals and TERI Forge Pathway to Sustainable Biochemicals

Tata Chemicals Limited collaborates with The Energy and Resources Institute to establish the TERI Centre of Excellence on Biochemicals, focusing on cost-effective technologies for producing biochemicals from renewable sources. The initiative aims to steer India towards sustainable chemical manufacturing and aligns with the government's Bio-E ³ policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:39 IST
Tata Chemicals and TERI Forge Pathway to Sustainable Biochemicals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Chemicals Limited, in partnership with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), announced the launch of the TERI Centre of Excellence on Biochemicals. The Centre's mission is to develop innovative, cost-effective technologies for biochemicals from renewable feedstocks, marking a significant shift in India's chemical industry towards sustainability.

The newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence aims to explore biotechnology solutions that will drive future advancements in the sector. R Mukundan, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Chemicals, stated that this facility will be key to India leading the global transition to green chemistry by fostering cutting-edge research and scalable technologies.

Initially, the Centre will focus on the affordable, demonstration-scale production of 2,3-Butanediol, a versatile chemical used across various industries. TERI's Director General, Dr. Vibha Dhawan, highlighted that the Centre is poised to become a biomanufacturing hub, bridging the gap between laboratory innovation and commercial production, in line with the Indian government's Bio-E ³ policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

 Global
2
Delhi University Struggles with Mop-Up Admissions for BA Honours

Delhi University Struggles with Mop-Up Admissions for BA Honours

 India
3
Artemis 2: Countdown to Humanity's Next Moon Voyage

Artemis 2: Countdown to Humanity's Next Moon Voyage

 Global
4
Trump's Energy Diplomacy: Urging Allies to Ditch Russian Oil

Trump's Energy Diplomacy: Urging Allies to Ditch Russian Oil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025