Floods Disrupt Life in Nashik Amid Continuous Rainfall
Continuous rainfall in Nashik, Maharashtra, has led to an increase in water levels in local dams and rivers, causing flooding and disruption. The Gangapur Dam and River Godavari have overflowed, submerging temples and causing waterlogging and traffic congestion. Power outages further exacerbated the challenges faced by residents.
- Country:
- India
Persistent rainfall since Monday morning in Nashik district, Maharashtra, has significantly elevated water levels in several local dams, officials reported on Tuesday.
The Gangapur Dam, a crucial water source for Nashik city, has seen a rise due to rain in its catchment area, prompting the discharge of water and subsequently increasing the River Godavari's levels, the district's primary river.
Flooding from the Godavari river submerged several small temples in Ramkund and the Goda Ghat region, leading to waterlogging and severe traffic congestion in some parts of Nashik. Additionally, intermittent power outages have compounded the city's difficulties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
