Left Menu

Floods Disrupt Life in Nashik Amid Continuous Rainfall

Continuous rainfall in Nashik, Maharashtra, has led to an increase in water levels in local dams and rivers, causing flooding and disruption. The Gangapur Dam and River Godavari have overflowed, submerging temples and causing waterlogging and traffic congestion. Power outages further exacerbated the challenges faced by residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:20 IST
Floods Disrupt Life in Nashik Amid Continuous Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Persistent rainfall since Monday morning in Nashik district, Maharashtra, has significantly elevated water levels in several local dams, officials reported on Tuesday.

The Gangapur Dam, a crucial water source for Nashik city, has seen a rise due to rain in its catchment area, prompting the discharge of water and subsequently increasing the River Godavari's levels, the district's primary river.

Flooding from the Godavari river submerged several small temples in Ramkund and the Goda Ghat region, leading to waterlogging and severe traffic congestion in some parts of Nashik. Additionally, intermittent power outages have compounded the city's difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
3
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025