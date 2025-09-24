Left Menu

Super Typhoon Ragasa Unleashes Fury on Hong Kong

Super Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest cyclone this year, hit Hong Kong with fierce winds and rain, forcing the city to shut down and causing over 700 flight cancellations. Roads emptied as authorities urged residents indoors, with storm surges threatening coastal areas. Guangdong braces for Ragasa's landfall.

Updated: 24-09-2025 05:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, the world's most powerful tropical storm this year, struck Hong Kong on Wednesday with ferocious winds and relentless rain, leading to the shutdown of the city and the cancellation of over 700 flights.

The usually bustling streets were deserted as the government advised residents to remain indoors. Towering waves breached parts of Hong Kong's eastern and southern shores, reflecting authorities' warnings of perilous sea conditions.

Ragasa, with winds reaching 200 kph (124 mph), is expected to pass within 100 km (60 miles) south of the densely packed city before heading toward China's Guangdong province, where it is anticipated to make landfall later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

