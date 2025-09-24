Tragedy in Taiwan: Deadly Typhoon Breaches Barrier Lake

In a tragic turn of events, fourteen individuals have lost their lives in Hualien county, Taiwan, as a result of a barrier lake overflowing. The overflow, precipitated by Typhoon Ragasa, sent torrents of water crashing into the town of Guangfu.

Initial reports on Tuesday had indicated just two fatalities with thirty others unaccounted for, but the toll has since risen. Officials confirmed these numbers and have pledged to provide further updates as they become available.

Originating from landslides induced by earlier heavy rain in Taiwan's east, the lake overflowed on Tuesday afternoon. This natural disaster coincides with the powerful Typhoon Ragasa, which has drenched the region since Monday and is advancing towards Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)