Tragedy in Taiwan: Deadly Typhoon Breaches Barrier Lake
A devastating overflow from a barrier lake in Taiwan's Hualien county, caused by Typhoon Ragasa, has resulted in 14 deaths. The barrier lake overflowed after torrential rains, sending water rushing into Guangfu township. The typhoon continues to impact eastern regions with severe rainfall and is moving towards Hong Kong.
In a tragic turn of events, fourteen individuals have lost their lives in Hualien county, Taiwan, as a result of a barrier lake overflowing. The overflow, precipitated by Typhoon Ragasa, sent torrents of water crashing into the town of Guangfu.
Initial reports on Tuesday had indicated just two fatalities with thirty others unaccounted for, but the toll has since risen. Officials confirmed these numbers and have pledged to provide further updates as they become available.
Originating from landslides induced by earlier heavy rain in Taiwan's east, the lake overflowed on Tuesday afternoon. This natural disaster coincides with the powerful Typhoon Ragasa, which has drenched the region since Monday and is advancing towards Hong Kong.
(With inputs from agencies.)
