Left Menu

Tragedy in Taiwan: Deadly Typhoon Breaches Barrier Lake

A devastating overflow from a barrier lake in Taiwan's Hualien county, caused by Typhoon Ragasa, has resulted in 14 deaths. The barrier lake overflowed after torrential rains, sending water rushing into Guangfu township. The typhoon continues to impact eastern regions with severe rainfall and is moving towards Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:28 IST
Tragedy in Taiwan: Deadly Typhoon Breaches Barrier Lake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, fourteen individuals have lost their lives in Hualien county, Taiwan, as a result of a barrier lake overflowing. The overflow, precipitated by Typhoon Ragasa, sent torrents of water crashing into the town of Guangfu.

Initial reports on Tuesday had indicated just two fatalities with thirty others unaccounted for, but the toll has since risen. Officials confirmed these numbers and have pledged to provide further updates as they become available.

Originating from landslides induced by earlier heavy rain in Taiwan's east, the lake overflowed on Tuesday afternoon. This natural disaster coincides with the powerful Typhoon Ragasa, which has drenched the region since Monday and is advancing towards Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025