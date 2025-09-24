Left Menu

Unprecedented Drying of the Ganga: A Millennium-Old Crisis Unfolds

New research highlights an unprecedented drying of the Ganga river basin over the past 30 years, posing significant threats to water and food security for over 600 million people. This drying trend surpasses historical droughts in severity, influenced by reduced monsoon rainfall and climate change impacts.

The Ganga river basin, a lifeline for over 600 million people, is experiencing an unprecedented drying trend. An extensive analysis, spanning 1,300 years, reveals that this is more severe than any event in the past millennium, threatening both water and food security.

Research conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar and the University of Arizona highlights a significant reduction in rainfall during the southwest monsoon. The drying phase from 1991 to 2020 marks a deviation, with a severity unmatched by past records.

Experts indicate this downtrend is exacerbated by frequent droughts and a decline in monsoon intensity, linked to climate change factors. Urgent research is called for as this crisis outpaces similar events from history and projects a grim future under continued climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

