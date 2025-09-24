Rescue Operations in Flood-Hit Maharashtra

In an intense rescue operation, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and defense forces managed to evacuate more than 50 individuals from the flood-soaked regions of Maharashtra's Dharashiv district. The torrential rains have submerged several villages, challenging the resilience of both inhabitants and rescue teams.

In the Paranda taluka, situated approximately 90 km from the district headquarters, 33 residents were successfully rescued. An NDRF helicopter extracted five individuals from the isolated village of Wangegavhan, while boats facilitated the relocation of 28 others to secure locations.

Moreover, in Mungshi village, an Army unit came to the aid of 20 stranded residents. As the region copes with widespread devastation, relief efforts are underway with water tankers dispatched to deliver clean drinking supplies, and a health camp set up in Devgaon Khurd to address any emergent medical needs.

