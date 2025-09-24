Left Menu

Rescue Operations in Flood-Hit Maharashtra

Heavy rains in Dharashiv district, Maharashtra, have led to flooding, prompting rescue operations by NDRF and defence forces. Over 50 people were evacuated, healthcare camps set up, and relief measures initiated. Eight lives have been lost, with significant agricultural damage across thousands of hectares.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:19 IST
In an intense rescue operation, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and defense forces managed to evacuate more than 50 individuals from the flood-soaked regions of Maharashtra's Dharashiv district. The torrential rains have submerged several villages, challenging the resilience of both inhabitants and rescue teams.

In the Paranda taluka, situated approximately 90 km from the district headquarters, 33 residents were successfully rescued. An NDRF helicopter extracted five individuals from the isolated village of Wangegavhan, while boats facilitated the relocation of 28 others to secure locations.

Moreover, in Mungshi village, an Army unit came to the aid of 20 stranded residents. As the region copes with widespread devastation, relief efforts are underway with water tankers dispatched to deliver clean drinking supplies, and a health camp set up in Devgaon Khurd to address any emergent medical needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

