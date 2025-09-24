Left Menu

Discovery of the Golden-Haired Tube-Nosed Bat in Mizoram: A Milestone in Indian Biodiversity

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India have discovered the golden-haired tube-nosed bat in Mizoram, marking its debut in India and extending its known range. Dr. Uttam Saikia and an international team confirmed the find, underscoring the biodiversity richness of northeastern India.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:20 IST
Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India have made a groundbreaking discovery by finding the golden-haired tube-nosed bat in Mizoram, marking the first record of the rare species in the country and extending its known global range by more than 1,000 kilometers westward.

Dr. Uttam Saikia, a bat researcher, discovered the species during a systematic survey in Hmuifang village. In collaboration with international experts, the team examined museum specimens and conducted DNA analysis, confirming Mizoram's specimen as Harpiola isodon.

The species, initially found in Taiwan in 2006, has since been reported in China and Vietnam. This discovery highlights the importance of focused research in northeast India, rich in biodiversity hotspots, with the tally of bat species in India now standing at 136.

