Boosting Science: India Approves $2.2 Billion Scheme for Research and Innovation

In a landmark decision to bolster research capabilities, the Indian government has launched an extensive Rs 2,277 crore scheme dedicated to doctoral and post-doctoral fellowships. This initiative, approved by the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is part of the Capacity Building and Human Resource Development (CBHRD) scheme.

The CBHRD program, orchestrated by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), extends from 2021-22 to 2025-26. It encompasses a variety of institutions, including national laboratories and universities, with a focus on expanding the R&D landscape across India. The scheme includes training and recognition programs to nurture scientific talent and innovation.

According to Science Minister Jitendra Singh, the initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to developing a vibrant R&D-driven innovation ecosystem. Additionally, India's impressive climb to the 39th position in the Global Innovation Index underlines the effectiveness of concerted efforts to advance scientific leadership globally.

