Amit Shah to Inaugurate Major Yamuna Revitalization Projects
Delhi prepares for a significant boost as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate 46 Yamuna revival projects valued at over Rs 4,000 crore. The capital also sees advancements in public transport infrastructure with the introduction of new sub-stations and interstate bus services.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 46 ambitious projects designed to revitalize the Yamuna River, valued at over Rs 4,000 crore, scheduled for September 30.
During the inauguration of six cutting-edge switching sub-stations at key Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depots, Gupta emphasized the government's achievements during the Sewa Pakhwada initiative. Five of these sub-stations have been developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) in South and West Delhi, while Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) constructed one in the North.
Highlighting infrastructural progress, Gupta also noted the reinstatement of interstate bus services between Delhi and Baraut after 18 years. Among the slated projects, the Union Home Minister will inaugurate the Okhla STP, Asia's largest sewage treatment plant, to address the challenges Delhi faced due to lack of adequate sewer lines and water connections.
