VinFast Auto India's Electric Surge: New Showrooms in Hyderabad

In a strategic move to broaden its reach, VinFast Auto India has launched two new showrooms in Hyderabad, marking a significant step in its expansion across the Indian market. These showrooms are part of the company's aggressive plan to establish a strong foothold in Southern India.

VinFast's move follows the recent introduction of its electric SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7, in Delhi. With strategic locations at Dargah Road and Patigadda in Hyderabad, the showrooms aim to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles. VinFast plans to open 35 dealerships across 27 cities by the year's end.

Aligning with the company's growth strategy, the Indian subsidiary has partnered with myTVS for extensive service support and Global Assure for roadside assistance, ensuring comprehensive customer care. Collaborations with RoadGrid and V-Green focus on expanding EV charging infrastructure, showcasing VinFast's commitment to sustainable mobility in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)