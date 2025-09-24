Left Menu

VinFast Auto India's Electric Surge: New Showrooms in Hyderabad

VinFast Auto India, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has opened two new showrooms in Hyderabad, strengthening its market presence in Southern India. This expansion follows the launch of premium SUVs VF 6 and VF 7 in India. The company aims for 35 dealerships by year's end and has partnered to enhance EV infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to broaden its reach, VinFast Auto India has launched two new showrooms in Hyderabad, marking a significant step in its expansion across the Indian market. These showrooms are part of the company's aggressive plan to establish a strong foothold in Southern India.

VinFast's move follows the recent introduction of its electric SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7, in Delhi. With strategic locations at Dargah Road and Patigadda in Hyderabad, the showrooms aim to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles. VinFast plans to open 35 dealerships across 27 cities by the year's end.

Aligning with the company's growth strategy, the Indian subsidiary has partnered with myTVS for extensive service support and Global Assure for roadside assistance, ensuring comprehensive customer care. Collaborations with RoadGrid and V-Green focus on expanding EV charging infrastructure, showcasing VinFast's commitment to sustainable mobility in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

