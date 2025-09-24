Global Leaders Sound Alarm on Climate Action Ahead of COP30 Summit

In response to US President Donald Trump's dismissal of climate change as a 'con job,' a coalition of countries has intensified calls for urgent climate action. The High Ambition Coalition stresses that international collaboration is crucial to mitigate the risks of climate change, warning of irreparable damage if the issue is neglected.

On the eve of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres' Climate Summit, the coalition released a statement underscoring the need for global emissions to peak immediately and then fall to net zero by 2050. This move is essential to maintaining the global temperature rise under the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold to prevent catastrophic tipping points.

Contrary to this call for action, President Trump, speaking at the UN General Assembly, reiterated his skepticism of climate science, criticized European green initiatives, and advocated reliance on fossil fuels. The coalition highlighted the progress made under the Paris Agreement but urged further measures and reforms at the upcoming COP30 in Brazil.

