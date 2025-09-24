Global Leaders Sound Alarm on Climate Action Ahead of COP30 Summit
A coalition of countries urged immediate international cooperation to address climate change after President Trump's comments dismissing it as a 'con job.' The High Ambition Coalition emphasized the need for global emissions to peak and decline to meet the Paris Agreement's goals, warning of irreversible consequences if ignored.
- Country:
- India
In response to US President Donald Trump's dismissal of climate change as a 'con job,' a coalition of countries has intensified calls for urgent climate action. The High Ambition Coalition stresses that international collaboration is crucial to mitigate the risks of climate change, warning of irreparable damage if the issue is neglected.
On the eve of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres' Climate Summit, the coalition released a statement underscoring the need for global emissions to peak immediately and then fall to net zero by 2050. This move is essential to maintaining the global temperature rise under the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold to prevent catastrophic tipping points.
Contrary to this call for action, President Trump, speaking at the UN General Assembly, reiterated his skepticism of climate science, criticized European green initiatives, and advocated reliance on fossil fuels. The coalition highlighted the progress made under the Paris Agreement but urged further measures and reforms at the upcoming COP30 in Brazil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Orsted's Wind Project Victory: Temporary Relief Amid Trump's Renewable Energy Clashes
RMC Switchgears Embarks on Ambitious Renewable Energy Expansion Amid Key Milestones
Maldives Eyes India for Renewable Energy Future
Powering Rajasthan: Renewable Energy Push Ahead of Rabi Season
SA Turns Waste and Renewable Energy Reforms into Circular Economy Growth