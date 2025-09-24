Left Menu

Global Leaders Sound Alarm on Climate Action Ahead of COP30 Summit

A coalition of countries urged immediate international cooperation to address climate change after President Trump's comments dismissing it as a 'con job.' The High Ambition Coalition emphasized the need for global emissions to peak and decline to meet the Paris Agreement's goals, warning of irreversible consequences if ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:03 IST
Global Leaders Sound Alarm on Climate Action Ahead of COP30 Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to US President Donald Trump's dismissal of climate change as a 'con job,' a coalition of countries has intensified calls for urgent climate action. The High Ambition Coalition stresses that international collaboration is crucial to mitigate the risks of climate change, warning of irreparable damage if the issue is neglected.

On the eve of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres' Climate Summit, the coalition released a statement underscoring the need for global emissions to peak immediately and then fall to net zero by 2050. This move is essential to maintaining the global temperature rise under the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold to prevent catastrophic tipping points.

Contrary to this call for action, President Trump, speaking at the UN General Assembly, reiterated his skepticism of climate science, criticized European green initiatives, and advocated reliance on fossil fuels. The coalition highlighted the progress made under the Paris Agreement but urged further measures and reforms at the upcoming COP30 in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Equality in the Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

Equality in the Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Advance in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Advance in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

 Global
3
Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

 India
4
Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for pelting stones, bandhs, arson: Govt sources on Leh violence.

Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for p...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025