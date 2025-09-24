Madhya Pradesh and Singapore Forge Path to Innovation and Sustainable Growth
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced enhanced cooperation with Singapore in industry-integrated training, green technology, and smart city solutions. The initiatives aim to promote development, innovation, and sustainability. The state pledges policy support and facilitation to investors for expanding education and investment projects.
Madhya Pradesh is set to strengthen ties with Singapore as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced collaboration in sectors such as industry-integrated training and green technology.
Yadav's statement was part of a discussion with Singapore Consul General Cheong Ming Foong, highlighting successful projects like the Global Skills Park in Bhopal, a joint effort to empower youth.
The CM emphasized the commitment to bolster investment and education through increased bilateral cooperation, ensuring policy support and investor facilitation to drive innovation and sustainable growth.
