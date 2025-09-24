Left Menu

Saving Banganga: Protecting a Heritage Site from Ritual Pollution

An environmentalist proposes a separate ritual pool using Banganga lake water to prevent pollution from affecting the sacred site's aquatic life. Ritual waste has led to dead fish, prompting experts to suggest culturally sensitive solutions. Authorities urge devotees to use alternative waste disposal methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A city-based environmentalist has proposed the creation of a distinct pool using water from the historic Banganga lake. This initiative aims to separate religious rituals from the main body of water, thereby preserving the lake's ecological integrity.

Recent events saw hundreds of dead fish surface following rituals at Banganga, a south Mumbai heritage site. Experts cite ritual waste as a major contamination source, depleting dissolved oxygen and harming aquatic life.

To address this, Dr. Nagesh Tekale endorses constructing a shallow ritual pond. Such a measure, he argues, could protect the space's sanctity and marine ecosystem. Local clergy, including pandit Hare Ram Mishra, support adjusting offering practices to reduce waste. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has responded by clearing waste and employing measures to renew the lake's water quality. They urge citizens to honor the site's historical significance using recommended waste disposal methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

