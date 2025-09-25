Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles

A massive sinkhole in Bangkok caused significant disruptions as it collapsed a section of a road, damaging surrounding infrastructure and forcing evacuations. Traffic was thrown into chaos, although no casualties were reported, with three vehicles suffering damage.

According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the collapse is believed to be linked to construction work on an underground train station. Videos of the event depict a dramatic scene, as the road's surface disappeared gradually, dragging down electricity poles and rupturing water pipelines.

Nearby facilities are taking precautionary measures: an outpatient service at a local hospital will be closed for two days, although its structure remains undamaged. Authorities have cut utilities in the affected area and are racing against the clock to repair the sinkhole, as monsoon rains threaten to exacerbate the situation.