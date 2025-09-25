Tropical Storm Ragasa Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia
Tropical Storm Ragasa caused widespread destruction across Southeast Asia, with significant impact in China, the Philippines, and Taiwan. The storm resulted in fatalities, power outages, and infrastructure damage. Despite weakening, it remains a threat to Vietnam as authorities brace for further challenges.
Tropical Storm Ragasa continued its westward path on Thursday after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China. Flooded streets and damaged homes were left in its wake in Guangdong province, along with fatalities in Taiwan and the Philippines earlier in the week.
In Yangjiang, China's economic hub, more than 10,000 trees were damaged. Streets were submerged, and power outages affected nearly half a million households. Rescuers used inflatable boats in Zhuhai, where streets turned into rivers, to rescue residents.
Ragasa hit super-typhoon strength earlier but weakened significantly. In Vietnam, officials prepare for its arrival, focusing on infrastructure protection and evacuation plans. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, another tropical storm is approaching.
