Left Menu

Tropical Storm Ragasa Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

Tropical Storm Ragasa caused widespread destruction across Southeast Asia, with significant impact in China, the Philippines, and Taiwan. The storm resulted in fatalities, power outages, and infrastructure damage. Despite weakening, it remains a threat to Vietnam as authorities brace for further challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:40 IST
Tropical Storm Ragasa Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tropical Storm Ragasa continued its westward path on Thursday after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China. Flooded streets and damaged homes were left in its wake in Guangdong province, along with fatalities in Taiwan and the Philippines earlier in the week.

In Yangjiang, China's economic hub, more than 10,000 trees were damaged. Streets were submerged, and power outages affected nearly half a million households. Rescuers used inflatable boats in Zhuhai, where streets turned into rivers, to rescue residents.

Ragasa hit super-typhoon strength earlier but weakened significantly. In Vietnam, officials prepare for its arrival, focusing on infrastructure protection and evacuation plans. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, another tropical storm is approaching.

TRENDING

1
India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Prone Podium Sweep

India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Prone Podium Sweep

 India
2
Swiss Franc Stagnates as Tariff Concerns Loom

Swiss Franc Stagnates as Tariff Concerns Loom

 Global
3
Blaze Erupts at Kolkata Guesthouse: Quick Response Averts Tragedy

Blaze Erupts at Kolkata Guesthouse: Quick Response Averts Tragedy

 India
4
England Set for Historic Women's Rugby World Cup Showdown Against Canada

England Set for Historic Women's Rugby World Cup Showdown Against Canada

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025