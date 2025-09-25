Left Menu

Shift in Delhi's Transport Trends: Vehicles Down, Metro Up

A government report reveals a decline in the number of vehicles per 1,000 people in Delhi from 530 in 2015-16 to 373 in 2023-24, alongside a decrease in road accidents. Despite fewer vehicles, Delhi Metro ridership surged significantly. Initiatives for safe and accessible public transport continue to evolve.

Updated: 25-09-2025 20:16 IST
  Country:
  • India

A recent government report has highlighted a notable shift in Delhi's transportation landscape. The number of vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants has decreased from 530 in 2015-16 to 373 in 2023-24, according to the latest figures presented in the Delhi State Framework Indicator report. Road accidents have similarly declined, aligning with increased emphasis on public transport infrastructure.

In contrast to the decline in vehicles, Delhi Metro's ridership has almost doubled, showcasing a shift in public preference for more sustainable and efficient modes of transport. While the fleet of DTC and cluster buses also grew in numbers, their average daily ridership saw a slight decline, likely a result of increased Metro usage.

The report advocates for continued advancements in safe, affordable, and accessible transport systems by 2030. Despite challenges such as the national capital's rising population and strict regulations on vehicle age, there's a commitment to improving public transportation access for all residents, focusing particularly on vulnerable groups.

