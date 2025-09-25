Left Menu

Delhi's Dragonfly Census: Guardians of Biodiversity

A three-day census of dragonflies and damselflies is underway in Delhi's seven biodiversity parks. This initiative assesses the ecological significance of these insects, known for controlling pest populations and indicating water quality. The census highlights the diversity in parks like Yamuna Biodiversity Park and Neela Hauz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day census aimed at tallying dragonflies and damselflies kicked off on Thursday across seven of Delhi's biodiversity parks. Participants expect to wrap up the counting on Saturday, September 27, with the outcomes set to be disclosed during Wildlife Week festivities.

According to experts, these insects hold essential ecological roles, primarily through their regulation of other insect populations such as mosquitoes and those pests damaging crops. Their presence serves as a crucial indicator of both wetland health and water quality.

The survey is taking place across Delhi Development Authority's seven biodiversity parks, which include both the floodplains of the Yamuna and the ancient Aravalli hills. Notably, Yamuna Biodiversity Park and Neela Hauz illustrate extreme ends of species diversity, with 21 and 5 species recorded last year, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

