Delhi's Dragonfly Census: Guardians of Biodiversity

A three-day census aimed at tallying dragonflies and damselflies kicked off on Thursday across seven of Delhi's biodiversity parks. Participants expect to wrap up the counting on Saturday, September 27, with the outcomes set to be disclosed during Wildlife Week festivities.

According to experts, these insects hold essential ecological roles, primarily through their regulation of other insect populations such as mosquitoes and those pests damaging crops. Their presence serves as a crucial indicator of both wetland health and water quality.

The survey is taking place across Delhi Development Authority's seven biodiversity parks, which include both the floodplains of the Yamuna and the ancient Aravalli hills. Notably, Yamuna Biodiversity Park and Neela Hauz illustrate extreme ends of species diversity, with 21 and 5 species recorded last year, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)