SA Marks World Environmental Health Day with Focus on Clean Air and Health

The Department of Health has joined the global community in celebrating World Environmental Health Day (WEHD), an annual event dedicated to highlighting the critical link between environmental conditions and public health. This year’s observance, held on 26 September, focuses on the theme “Clean Air, Healthy People”, drawing urgent attention to air pollution as one of the most pressing health threats worldwide.

Clean Air as a Fundamental Right

Air pollution has become one of the leading contributors to disease and premature death. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 99% of people worldwide breathe air that exceeds its recommended safety guidelines. This exposure contributes to millions of premature deaths annually, particularly from illnesses such as asthma, ischemic heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer.

The Department of Health emphasised that clean air is a basic foundation for good health, noting that low- and middle-income countries, including South Africa, are disproportionately affected due to higher levels of industrial emissions, poorly regulated waste burning, and reliance on polluting household fuels.

A Global Health Mandate

The World Health Assembly resolution of 2015 on air quality and health formally recognised air pollution as a major risk factor for noncommunicable diseases and highlighted the economic and social burden it imposes on nations. The resolution also called for stronger national and international action to reduce exposure and protect vulnerable populations.

South Africa’s Department of Health has aligned itself with this global effort, collaborating with partners such as the World Health Organisation, the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH), the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), and the National Association of Environmental Health in South Africa.

National Campaign for Awareness and Action

This year’s campaign is not only about raising awareness but also about advocating for clean air policies and recognising the contributions of environmental health professionals, researchers, and educators.

The Department of Health highlighted the role of environmental health practitioners, who work tirelessly to monitor air quality, enforce regulations, and educate communities on how pollution affects health.

“Every environmental health officer, academic, and activist plays a critical role in building a future where clean air is a shared reality, not just an aspiration,” the department said in a statement.

Conference to Drive Solutions

To mark the occasion, the Department of Health is hosting a two-day conference at the Birchwood Hotel and O.R. Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg. The gathering brings together academics, environmental health experts, policymakers, and health professionals to chart solutions for South Africa’s growing air pollution challenges.

Participants are expected to explore:

Evidence-based policies to regulate industrial and vehicular emissions.

Community-led initiatives that tackle air quality issues at local level.

Strategies for sustainable urban planning to reduce pollution exposure.

Educational programmes that raise awareness about environmental health.

Building Healthier Communities

The Department noted that this year’s WEHD theme is a reminder that health is inseparable from the environment. By addressing air pollution, South Africa can simultaneously reduce the burden of disease, improve quality of life, and strengthen its economy through lower healthcare costs and healthier, more productive citizens.

“Clean air must be treated as a public health priority,” the department stressed. “Protecting our air today will safeguard the health, dignity, and wellbeing of future generations.”