Left Menu

Rain Brings Relief but Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra

Maharashtra faces increased rainfall from September 26 to 28 due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The state agriculture department advises planning agricultural operations accordingly, with warnings of potential flooding. Significant crop damage has occurred, prompting requests for additional disaster relief funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 08:21 IST
Rain Brings Relief but Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of Maharashtra are poised to encounter cloudy skies and heightened rainfall from September 26 to 28, as a low-pressure system forms over the Bay of Bengal, report authorities.

According to the Maharashtra government's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, the southwest monsoon will not retreat before October 5. Areas such as South Vidarbha and Marathwada are forecasted to receive moderate rainfall. Specific districts like Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Nanded should expect rain showers, while the remainder of Vidarbha and Marathwada may experience light precipitation and overcast conditions.

The state agriculture department has advised farmers to adjust their activities based on the weather forecasts and protect harvested crops from rain and gusty winds. Authorities have further warned of increasing water levels in dams across south Marathwada, Konkan, and Maharashtra's mountainous western regions, which could lead to river and stream flooding.

The State Disaster Management Department has called on citizens to stay vigilant and heed safety directives from local officials, amid reports that 31 districts have seen continued rainfall this month. Consequently, 50 lakh hectares of farmland and crops have been damaged, prompting a Rs 2,215 crore allocation from the State Disaster Relief Fund and requests for additional funds from the central government. Recent heavy rains resulted in flooding that devastated crops across numerous areas, especially in Marathwada, and claimed several lives.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariff Shock: Global Stock Market Reactions

Trump's Tariff Shock: Global Stock Market Reactions

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Patrushev's Strategic India Visit

Strengthening Ties: Patrushev's Strategic India Visit

 India
3
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Raising Stakes in Global Trade War

Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Raising Stakes in Global Trade War

 Global
4
ByteDance Bolsters U.S. Presence with New Operations

ByteDance Bolsters U.S. Presence with New Operations

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025