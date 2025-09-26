Rain Brings Relief but Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra

Several parts of Maharashtra are poised to encounter cloudy skies and heightened rainfall from September 26 to 28, as a low-pressure system forms over the Bay of Bengal, report authorities.

According to the Maharashtra government's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, the southwest monsoon will not retreat before October 5. Areas such as South Vidarbha and Marathwada are forecasted to receive moderate rainfall. Specific districts like Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Nanded should expect rain showers, while the remainder of Vidarbha and Marathwada may experience light precipitation and overcast conditions.

The state agriculture department has advised farmers to adjust their activities based on the weather forecasts and protect harvested crops from rain and gusty winds. Authorities have further warned of increasing water levels in dams across south Marathwada, Konkan, and Maharashtra's mountainous western regions, which could lead to river and stream flooding.

The State Disaster Management Department has called on citizens to stay vigilant and heed safety directives from local officials, amid reports that 31 districts have seen continued rainfall this month. Consequently, 50 lakh hectares of farmland and crops have been damaged, prompting a Rs 2,215 crore allocation from the State Disaster Relief Fund and requests for additional funds from the central government. Recent heavy rains resulted in flooding that devastated crops across numerous areas, especially in Marathwada, and claimed several lives.