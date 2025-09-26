Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Schools Closed and Alerts Issued

Parts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, experienced heavy rainfall as a well-marked low pressure system formed. The state government is on alert, prepared to handle any adverse outcomes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that this system could develop into a depression within 24 hours and potentially cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on September 27. An 'orange alert' for extremely heavy rainfall has been announced for districts such as Koraput and Malkangiri. This has led to strategic safety measures, including the closing of schools.

Malkangiri's administration has suspended all school operations to safeguard children amidst ongoing rainfall. Districts like Koraput and Nabarangpur have canceled employee leaves to ensure readiness. Meanwhile, water levels at Mundali Barrage prompted alerts in the Mahanadi Delta, heightening flood concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)