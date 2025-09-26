Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Schools Closed and Alerts Issued

Heavy rain hit Odisha, intensifying from a low pressure to a 'well-marked system.' Schools closed, employee leaves canceled as districts prepare for extreme rain. The situation may lead to flooding in Mahanadi Delta, with water levels rising in its tributaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:48 IST
Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Schools Closed and Alerts Issued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, experienced heavy rainfall as a well-marked low pressure system formed. The state government is on alert, prepared to handle any adverse outcomes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that this system could develop into a depression within 24 hours and potentially cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on September 27. An 'orange alert' for extremely heavy rainfall has been announced for districts such as Koraput and Malkangiri. This has led to strategic safety measures, including the closing of schools.

Malkangiri's administration has suspended all school operations to safeguard children amidst ongoing rainfall. Districts like Koraput and Nabarangpur have canceled employee leaves to ensure readiness. Meanwhile, water levels at Mundali Barrage prompted alerts in the Mahanadi Delta, heightening flood concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
2
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India
3
Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion Scams

Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion...

 Senegal
4
Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025