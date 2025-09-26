Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Shines in Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Campaign

Chhattisgarh secured the second position in the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 1.0 campaign for its notable efforts in water conservation, while Raipur Municipal Corporation bagged the first prize in the urban bodies category. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed this success as a national inspiration, achieving over 405,000 water conservation projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:05 IST
Chhattisgarh Shines in Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh has achieved a significant milestone in water conservation by securing the second position in the 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' 1.0 campaign, as announced by an official on Friday.

The Raipur Municipal Corporation received top honors for its substantial rural water conservation work, completing 33,082 projects, according to the official statement.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the state's efforts, highlighting Chhattisgarh's national recognition and its role as a model in water management, with over 405,563 projects completed statewide.

TRENDING

1
European Unity Against Russian Threat Heightens

European Unity Against Russian Threat Heightens

 Poland
2
Govt to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in October-March period of current fiscal: FinMin.

Govt to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in October-March period of current fiscal:...

 Global
3
Showdown at U.N.: Iran Sanctions Decision Looms

Showdown at U.N.: Iran Sanctions Decision Looms

 Global
4
Russia-China Military Deal: Preparing for a Taiwan Invasion?

Russia-China Military Deal: Preparing for a Taiwan Invasion?

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025