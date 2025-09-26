Chhattisgarh Shines in Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Campaign

Chhattisgarh has achieved a significant milestone in water conservation by securing the second position in the 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' 1.0 campaign, as announced by an official on Friday.

The Raipur Municipal Corporation received top honors for its substantial rural water conservation work, completing 33,082 projects, according to the official statement.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the state's efforts, highlighting Chhattisgarh's national recognition and its role as a model in water management, with over 405,563 projects completed statewide.