Cyclone Impact: Unveiling the Hidden Toll on Young Lives
A study by China's Fudan University links 8.5 lakh deaths of children under five to tropical cyclones in 34 low- and middle-income countries from 2000 to 2020, highlighting the increased mortality risk from extreme weather events, particularly due to symptoms like diarrhoea.
A recent study by researchers at China's Fudan University uncovers a grim reality: approximately 8.5 lakh deaths among children under five years old have been linked to tropical cyclones across 34 low- and middle-income nations from 2000 to 2020.
Published in PLOS Medicine, the analysis highlights significant associations between cyclone exposure and mortality, noting diarrhoea as a contributing factor.
The study emphasizes a pressing need for strategies to bolster community resilience, improve water access, and enhance sanitation to mitigate the deadly impact of extreme weather events on vulnerable populations.
