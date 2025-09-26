Cyclone Impact: Unveiling the Hidden Toll on Young Lives

A recent study by researchers at China's Fudan University uncovers a grim reality: approximately 8.5 lakh deaths among children under five years old have been linked to tropical cyclones across 34 low- and middle-income nations from 2000 to 2020.

Published in PLOS Medicine, the analysis highlights significant associations between cyclone exposure and mortality, noting diarrhoea as a contributing factor.

The study emphasizes a pressing need for strategies to bolster community resilience, improve water access, and enhance sanitation to mitigate the deadly impact of extreme weather events on vulnerable populations.