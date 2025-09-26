Left Menu

Rodent Outbreak in Mizoram Linked to Bamboo Bloom

Zoologists from Pachhunga University College are investigating a rodent outbreak in Mizoram, suspected of spreading scrub typhus. This event, linked to the flowering cycle of bamboo species bambusa tulda, has impacted 800 jhum farmers. Efforts are underway to manage the infestation with supplied rodenticides.

A team of zoologists from Pachhunga University College (PUC) is closely examining a rodent outbreak affecting Mizoram. The investigation seeks to determine if the rodents are spreading scrub typhus, a disease prevalent in the region.

Provoked by the bamboo flowering cycle, referred to as 'Thingtam,' the infestation is affecting 800 jhum farmers across three districts. The phenomenon, which happens every 46 years, is anticipated in 2025, according to Lalrindiki from the agriculture department.

To counter the outbreak, the agriculture department has distributed rodenticides at no cost to impacted farmers. Close monitoring of the situation continues, led by departmental teams providing essential guidance in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

