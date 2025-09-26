Mild Tremors Ruffle Latur with No Reported Damage

A minor tremor, registering a magnitude of 2.2, was reported in Borwati village, located in Latur district, early Friday morning. Officials reported no injuries or damage to property from the incident.

The National Centre for Seismology, based in New Delhi, confirmed the occurrence, characterizing it as a 'very mild intensity' tremor. These low-intensity seismic events are considered common and generally deemed non-threatening.

This incident follows another tremor of 2.3 magnitude recorded on a previous occasion in Murud Akola village, situated within the same district. Authorities have assured residents there is no need for alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)