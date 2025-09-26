Left Menu

Mild Tremors Ruffle Latur with No Reported Damage

A minor earthquake of 2.2 magnitude was detected in Borwati village, Latur. The National Centre for Seismology reported it as a harmless, low-intensity tremor. This follows another minor tremor earlier in the week in nearby Murud Akola village. No injuries or property damage occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:45 IST
Mild Tremors Ruffle Latur with No Reported Damage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor tremor, registering a magnitude of 2.2, was reported in Borwati village, located in Latur district, early Friday morning. Officials reported no injuries or damage to property from the incident.

The National Centre for Seismology, based in New Delhi, confirmed the occurrence, characterizing it as a 'very mild intensity' tremor. These low-intensity seismic events are considered common and generally deemed non-threatening.

This incident follows another tremor of 2.3 magnitude recorded on a previous occasion in Murud Akola village, situated within the same district. Authorities have assured residents there is no need for alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Naxal Militants Apprehended: Firearms Seized in Chhattisgarh Operation

Naxal Militants Apprehended: Firearms Seized in Chhattisgarh Operation

 India
2
Controversy Over Company Conduct in West Bank Settlements

Controversy Over Company Conduct in West Bank Settlements

 Global
3
CM Yogi Adityanath Champions Educational Equality at Scholarship Ceremony

CM Yogi Adityanath Champions Educational Equality at Scholarship Ceremony

 India
4
Silver and Gold Prices Spike Amid Festive Frenzy and Global Unrest

Silver and Gold Prices Spike Amid Festive Frenzy and Global Unrest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025