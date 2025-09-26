Climate Clash: EU vs. China's Ambitious Climate Targets

The European Union's climate chief has accused the Chinese government of failing to meet necessary climate pledges, branding their new commitments as disappointing. China, in response, has criticized the EU for double standards, arguing the bloc has been slow to fulfill its own climate commitments.

China's foreign ministry further criticized the U.S. following President Donald Trump's controversial comments at the UN General Assembly, which downplayed climate change. The ministry emphasized that global cooperation is what's needed to tackle climate change, dismissing divisive rhetoric as counterproductive.

In the ongoing climate negotiations, China's commitment to cut emissions by 7-10% by 2035 is seen as insufficient by EU officials. The EU, meanwhile, has yet to finalize its own climate targets, missing a key deadline despite intending to significantly cut its emissions by 2035.

