Tropical Cyclone Nine Threatens the Bahamas and U.S. Coast
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has developed in the Atlantic, expected to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas over the weekend. The cyclone is likely to approach the southeastern United States by early next week, prompting storm warnings and watches from the government in affected regions.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to affect the central and northwestern Bahamas this weekend, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
The system is currently located around 200 miles south-southeast of the Central Bahamas. It is sustaining maximum winds of 35 miles per hour.
In response, the government has issued tropical storm warnings and watches for areas of the Bahamas likely to be impacted by the storm's trajectory.
