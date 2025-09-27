DJB Bungalow to Become a Hub for Engineering Training Post-Controversy
The Delhi Jal Board has approved converting a bungalow previously occupied by former CEO Udit Prakash Rai, into an engineering training centre. This follows allegations that Rai demolished a historical monument to construct his residence. The bungalow, vacant since Rai's departure, will now serve an educational purpose.
In a move aimed at repurposing controversial property, the Delhi Jal Board has given the green light to transform a previously contentious bungalow into an engineering training centre. This bungalow, once occupied by former CEO Udit Prakash Rai, was central to allegations of historical monument demolition.
The in-principle approval paves the way for the bungalow's transformation, a decision officially disclosed by informed sources on Saturday. The DJB's decision arrives after significant scrutiny surrounding Rai's construction of a lavish residence on DJB land, noted for its historical significance.
Following a proposed initiative by DJB's water quality control division, plans to utilize the space for research have gained traction. After the controversy led to Rai's eviction and the suspension of two DJB officials, the bungalow has remained unused, waiting for this new chapter.
