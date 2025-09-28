Left Menu

Fadnavis Leads Relief Efforts as Maharashtra Faces Heavy Rainfall

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed relief operations amid severe rainfall and flooding in Marathwada and Solapur. He directed officials to focus on evacuation, food, water and health facilities. Heavy rain warnings are issued for central Maharashtra. Water discharge from dams is being closely monitored to assess flood risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:22 IST
Rainfall
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took action as rainfall wreaked havoc in eight districts of Marathwada and Solapur. The severe weather has flooded roads and isolated villages in the drought-prone region.

Fadnavis emphasized evacuating vulnerable areas and ordered provisions for food, water, and healthcare in relief camps. A heavy rain alert is in place for central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and the Konkan region. IMD warns of more heavy rainfall.

He coordinated with district collectors, addressing fodder shortages for livestock and instructed the Water Resources Department to remain vigilant with dam water releases, as urban flooding risks increase.

