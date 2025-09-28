Monsoon Fury: Unyielding Rain and Rising Rivers Challenge Thane and Palghar

Drenching rains pounded the Thane and Palghar districts near Mumbai within the last 24 hours, reportedly causing house collapses amid severe waterlogging. Officials confirmed on Sunday that lightning strikes were also recorded, and dams in the region began overflowing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, and Raigad districts, signaling extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. Local authorities have urged residents to stay cautious as the situation develops.

Devastating scenes unfolded as several properties were damaged by toppled trees. Efforts to locate a man swept away in the Ulhas river are ongoing. Meanwhile, heavy outflows from multiple dams have raised concerns for downstream areas.