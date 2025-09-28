Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Unyielding Rain and Rising Rivers Challenge Thane and Palghar

Heavy rainfall drenched Thane and Palghar districts near Mumbai, causing house collapses and waterlogging. A 'red alert' was issued by the IMD, warning of extreme weather. Efforts continue to trace a man swept away in the Ulhas river. Dams are overflowing, and damage from fallen trees is widespread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Drenching rains pounded the Thane and Palghar districts near Mumbai within the last 24 hours, reportedly causing house collapses amid severe waterlogging. Officials confirmed on Sunday that lightning strikes were also recorded, and dams in the region began overflowing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, and Raigad districts, signaling extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. Local authorities have urged residents to stay cautious as the situation develops.

Devastating scenes unfolded as several properties were damaged by toppled trees. Efforts to locate a man swept away in the Ulhas river are ongoing. Meanwhile, heavy outflows from multiple dams have raised concerns for downstream areas.

