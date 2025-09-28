Vietnam Braces for Typhoon Bualoi Hit with Mass Evacuations and Airport Closures

In a swift response to Typhoon Bualoi, Vietnamese authorities have evacuated tens of thousands in anticipation of the storm's landfall, expected later in the day. The typhoon has already claimed at least 20 lives in the Philippines, primarily due to drownings and collapsed trees. It has also left multiple areas without power.

With winds predicted to reach 133 kph (83 mph) and storm surges exceeding a meter, preparations are underway to mitigate the impact. The weather agency forecasts the typhoon to strike between Quang Tri and Nghe An provinces, prompting the grounding of fishing boats and the closure of several coastal airports, including Da Nang International Airport.

As the storm nears, heavy rains have already triggered chaos in regions like Hue, where streets have flooded, and roofs have been blown off. Emergency services are on high alert, with warnings of continued severe weather through October 1, elevating the risk of further floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.