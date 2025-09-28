Left Menu

Earthquake Rattles Northwestern Turkiye: Simav Quake Spurs Evacuations

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Simav, Kutahya province, Turkiye, forced residents to flee homes. The quake, felt as far as Istanbul, was followed by a 4.0 aftershock. No casualties were reported. Turkiye frequently experiences quakes due to its location on major fault lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A powerful earthquake rattled the northwestern region of Turkiye on Sunday, prompting residents to evacuate their homes, according to emergency services. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The magnitude 5.4 tremor struck in the town of Simav, Kutahya province, at a depth of 8 kilometers, as stated by emergency agency AFAD. It hit at 12:59 pm and was accompanied by a 4.0 magnitude aftershock. The quake's impact was also felt in Istanbul, located around 100 kilometers to the north.

Television footage captured scenes of people gathering in public spaces in Kutahya after the tremor. Turkiye frequently experiences seismic activity due to its position atop significant fault lines, highlighting the region's vulnerability to such natural disasters.

