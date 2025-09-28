Left Menu

Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Met Office Issues Alert

Eastern and southern Rajasthan, particularly Udaipur division, are forecasted to experience heavy rains, driven by a low-pressure system moving westwards. Rainfall is predicted from September 28 to October 3 across multiple divisions including Kota and Jodhpur. Jhalawar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has forecasted significant rainfall in Rajasthan's eastern and southern regions, notably in the Udaipur division, over the coming days.

A low-pressure system previously situated over the west Vidarbha area has destabilized into a well-marked low-pressure system and is expected to advance westwards, moving through southern Gujarat and Saurashtra. This system is anticipated to emerge as a low-pressure area again near the northeast Arabian Sea around October 1.

This meteorological development is likely to result in rains across eastern and southern Rajasthan over the next few days, with moderate to heavy showers possible in certain southern districts. Between September 28 and October 3, rain activity is predicted in parts of Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Jodhpur divisions, with Udaipur division expecting particularly heavy precipitation.

